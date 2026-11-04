FDA: Once Upon a Farm toddler bars linked to serious choking hazard

The FDA is warning parents and caregivers not to serve Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars because of a potentially fatal choking hazard.

The warning applies to all flavors, varieties, quantities, lot codes and expiration dates of the toddler snack bars.

The FDA says it has received several reports of children between 1½ and 2½ years old experiencing complete airway obstruction and being unable to breathe after eating the bars.

According to the agency, the product can form a dry, sticky mass when chewed that may be difficult to dislodge using standard choking interventions.

Some of the reported incidents required emergency responders and hospital observation.

The bars are sold nationwide online and at major retailers including Costco, Target and Walmart. They may also be available through Amazon and other sellers.

Consumers are being told not to buy or serve the products and to immediately throw away any they already have.

Retailers are also being advised not to sell the bars.