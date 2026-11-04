State Sen. Chan: Jogger stabbed in Bath Beach has died

The woman who was stabbed while jogging in Bath Beach on Friday has died, State Sen. Steve Chan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Katie Suarez, 28, was stabbed multiple times in the neck along the bike path off the Belt Parkway around 8:15 p.m. near Bay Parkway and Cropsey Avenue. Suarez was training for the New York City Marathon when the attack happened.

Investigators say hours before the attack, Saurez left her job at TD Bank in Bath Beach at around 6:30 p.m. She met up with her dad and mother at a nearby Wendy's before Saurez changed into her running clothes and left for a run.

About an hour later, Suarez's father called to check on her. Detectives say she told him she was half a mile away. Roughly ten minutes after she didn't arrive home, her dad went looking for her.

As News 12 has reported, she was found with a stab wound in the neck and was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.

Investigators are now relying on the public to help solve the case, asking drivers with dashcams who were in the area on Oct. 30 between 7:56 p.m. to 8:12 p.m. to contact police.

They say, according to license plate trackers, about 1,700 cars drove by that area the evening of the fatal attack.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).