Suffolk police hear safety concerns from Mastic Beach residents at community meeting

Residents packed a community meeting hosted by the Suffolk County Police Department's Seventh Precinct on Tuesday night to voice concerns about safety in parts of Mastic Beach and Shirley, particularly along Neighborhood Road near the Mastic Beach Library.

"We really need to hear from the community. We need to understand what their issues are, what their concerns are," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said.

One resident told officials, "I take phone calls from people who will not even come into Mastic Beach."

The meeting comes as the Mastic Beach Library is closing to traditional visitors after months of safety concerns, as previously reported by News 12.

Catalina said he walked Neighborhood Road earlier in the day with members of the Seventh Precinct and the town supervisor to identify ways to address those concerns. He said officials have developed a plan that includes additional resources and a temporary police substation across the street from the library.

"We want to do everything we can, you know, within our power and Suffolk County Police Department to make everybody feel safe and make everybody who utilizes the library feel safe," Catalina said.

Some residents said they were encouraged to hear that steps are being taken to improve safety. Others questioned whether the measures would solve the underlying issues.

"I'm afraid this is just kicking the can. What are we going to do when they disperse somewhere else and people don't want to use other communities?" one resident asked.

Catalina said addressing community mental health needs will be an important part of the solution.

"There are housing issues and, you know, a variety of issues, mental health issues that, hopefully we can recruit some people down to help out with and ultimately give the community some relief from some of the things they've been dealing with," Catalina said.

The commissioner said increased resources, including mental health support services, are part of the broader effort to address concerns raised by residents and improve safety in the area surrounding the library.