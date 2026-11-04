20-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt in Copiague crash

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash in Copiague on Tuesday afternoon.

Suffolk Police First Squad detectives say Jonathan Villalobos-Rossell, 20, of Copiague, was driving a 2026 Kawasaki eastbound on Montauk Highway near South Great Neck Road.

The man lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and hit a curb and telephone pole around 3:30 p.m.

Villalobos-Rossell was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

The Kawasaki was impounded for a safety check and detectives are asking anyone with information to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.