Village of Rockville Centre warns of fake Board of Zoning Appeals invoices

The Village of Rockville Centre is warning residents about a trend of fake Board of Zoning Appeals being sent out recently.

Officials released an image of the fraudulent document in a public notice posted to their Facebook page.

In it, they remind the public that all fees associated with an application are collected at the time of filing.

Police are actively investigating the matter. Anyone who receives the fake invoice is advised to contact the Village Building Department directly at (516)-678-9247.