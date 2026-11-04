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What’s Cooking: Apple cornbread stuffing

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkuIm_1GkYxKwZ00

Ingredients:

1 lb. Cornbread

½ cup Onions (Small Dice)

½ cup Celery (Small Dice)

½ cup Sliced Apples

2 tbs. Butter

1 cup Chicken Stock

1 cup Apple Cider

¼ cup Pecans (Rough Chop)

¼ cup Cranberries (Dried)

¼ cup Scallions (Thinly Sliced)

1 tbs. Salt

1 tsp. Black pepper

Directions:

1. In a sauté pan place the butter and allow it to melt.

2. Once the butter has melted add the celery and onions.

3. Sauté the vegetables until translucent.

4. Next, add the chicken stock, apple cider, and canned apples, salt and pepper.

5. Bring the mixture to a simmer and turn off the tilt skillet.

6. Next add the cornbread, pecans, cranberries, and scallions.

7. Fold the mixture with a spoon until all ingredients have been fully incorporated.

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