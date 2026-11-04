Long Island's Republican Congressmen hold narrow leads with results closer than expected

A nationwide blue wave has helped Democrats take back control of both the Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here on Long Island, it appears all four incumbents will return to Washington, D.C. in January, but both Republican seats are much closer than expected.

Overall, Democrats made headway in each of the island's four Congressional Districts.

In the First District, Congressman Nick LaLota leads Democrat Chris Gallant by two points after winning this seat by 11 points two years ago.

"It looks like the parties nationally will switch power," LaLota said. "I promise each time I run, I'll work with anybody to make sure that Long Island gets a spare chair."

VOTE 2026: Long Island Election Results

Gallant responded in a statement, writing in part, "At this time, there are still votes to count, and every single one of them deserves to be counted. It’s obvious now that this election was not what people thought it would be. The closeness of these results shows that Long Island is not satisfied with the status quo."

It's a similar trend in the neighboring Second District, a decades-long Republican stronghold, where Congressman Andrew Garbarino is also up just two points on Democrat Patrick Halpin despite winning this seat in 2024 by 20 points.

Garbarino did not make a public appearance last night.

"We'll see," Halpin told News 12 last night.

Suffolk County Democratic Committee Chair Rich Schaffer told News 12 last night that "both races are too close to call."

Neither Democrat has conceded the race yet.

Democrats also picked up voters in the Third and Fourth Districts, where they already had incumbents.

Congressman Tom Suozzi is up 10 points on Michael LiPetri, a seven-point gain from 2024.

"The President said, 'Act like I'm on the ballot,' so I think people did and they're unhappy with the direction of the country right now," Suozzi said at his victory party last night.

Congresswoman Laura Gillen leads Jeanine Driscoll by 13 points, an 11-point improvement from two years ago.

"We've not had a lot of great nights in the Democratic Party, 2025 was pretty hard here in Nassau County, but tonight there's a lot of really good energy and I think the American people are really happy to try to get us back on a different track," Gillen told News 12.