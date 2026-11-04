Babylon Village Farmers Market moving indoors for colder months

With colder weather moving in, a Suffolk County farmers market is making plans to stay open through the winter.

The Babylon Village Farmers Market is moving to an indoor Bay Shore location, for the rest of the fall and the winter season, they announced on social media.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 8, and continuing twice a month, customers can head to Great South Bay Brewery at 25 Drexel Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Shop local, support small businesses, and keep enjoying your favorite farmers market finds as the weather gets colder,” the Instagram post read.

“Bring a friend and help us give our new location a warm welcome!” the announcement continued.

The market is typically open on Sundays at the Babylon Gazebo on W. Main Street in Babylon.

Shoppers can enjoy produce, artisan breads, homemade baked goods, handcrafted gifts, delicious prepared foods, and beautiful flowers.