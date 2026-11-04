Gunfire kills 38-year-old man near his Bridgeport home, several people detained after shooting

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed one block from his home on Bridgeport’s East Side Monday night.

Police received a ShotSpotter activation for a single gunshot on Barnum Avenue at 7:34 p.m. A 911 caller on Mill Hill Avenue also reported hearing the shot.

Officers found Bernard Fludd unresponsive on the ground on Mill Hill Avenue near Barnum Avenue. Police say he had been shot.

Fludd was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police detained several people who were seen running into a home on Mill Hill Avenue after the shooting.

Mill Hill Avenue near Grant Street was closed for several hours as the Major Crimes Unit processed the scene. Detectives executed a search warrant at the home early Tuesday morning.

Fludd lived just one block from where he was shot.

His death marks Bridgeport’s ninth homicide of 2026.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239.