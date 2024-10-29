Newburgh residents push back against proposed pay raises for city officials

"

Newburgh residents voiced opposition to proposed pay raises for the part-time mayor and city council members during a public hearing Monday night. The raises would grant the mayor an additional $10,000 and council members $8,000 annually, as part of next year's budget. Critics labeled the increases excessive, noting the financial constraints faced by constituents. The mayor countered that the raises would account for just one-tenth of a percent of the city's $110 million budget. "