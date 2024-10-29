Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Drone technology aids in capture of suspected art thief

    By News 12 Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayr5j_0wQroMCK00

    "

    A suspected art thief was apprehended thanks to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Drone Unit. Artin Krasniqi allegedly broke into a Bard College campus building Saturday, stealing artwork before fleeing. The Sheriff's Office utilized a high-tech drone equipped with thermal imaging to locate Krasniqi in nearby woods. He faces one count of third-degree burglary. "

    Related Search

    Drone technologyArt crimeArt theftProperty crimeLaw enforcementSheriff 's office

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Burglars smashed in sliding door, ransack Washington Township home
    News 122 days ago
    Police: 40-year-old man shot in the leg in Dutchess County
    News 121 day ago
    Manhunt underway for armed suspect in fatal Somers shooting
    News 122 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Police: Man wanted for scamming $4K from someone with fake Coram rental
    News 123 days ago
    Police: Body of slain woman found at Water Mill resort
    News 122 days ago
    Police: 3 people, including officer, hurt in LIE tractor-trailer crash
    News 121 day ago
    Monticello man arrested for Albany homicide
    News 1223 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Officials: 6 families displaced, 2 firefighters injured in Newark apartment fire
    News 121 day ago
    Police: Suspect in Somers fatal shooting has been caught
    News 121 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Group of teens allegedly committing repeated crimes accused by residents of ‘terrorizing’ Ellenville
    News 121 day ago
    Assistant fire chief of Botsford Fire Rescue killed after being hit by car in Newtown
    News 122 days ago
    Family calls for justice 2 weeks after beloved mom is found dead
    News 129 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Wallkill police: 2 children found walking alone at night along Route 17M
    News 121 day ago
    State police: Tractor-trailer overturns on I-80 in Roxbury Township
    News 122 days ago
    Denver Police: Trafficking of migrants occurs in Mile-High City
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Police: 1 person seriously injured in crash involving oil truck on LIE
    News 1214 hours ago
    NYPD: Man wanted for threatening woman with a gun, telling her to follow him in the Bronx
    News 121 day ago
    Police: 64-year-old Stamford man dies after being struck by a front-end loader
    News 1215 hours ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy