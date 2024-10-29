Open in App
    Former Yonkers City manager pleads guilty to Valhalla hit-and-run

    By News 12 Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nzqn_0wQrmAg200

    "

    Neil DeLuca, 75, a former government official, pleaded guilty in Valhalla Court to a hit-and-run incident on Bradhurst Avenue last October, leaving a 66-year-old woman with serious injuries. DeLuca, who previously served as Yonkers city manager and deputy Westchester County executive, will pay full restitution to the victim and serve one year of interim probation. "

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    KPG Doxi Ma
    1d ago
    If you can't trust a government official, who's left to trust??? Said no one 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
    View all comments

