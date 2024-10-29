Open in App
    Water main break closes streets, interrupts service in Hoboken

    By Toniann Antonelli and Tony Caputo,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OH1Xq_0wQrlvl200

    "

    A large water main break caused street flooding and road closures in Hoboken this morning, according to officials. Hoboken OEM officials say Clinton Street is closed between 5th Street and 6th Street because of the break. They're asking people to avoid the area. The area was flooded in the morning, but the water has since receded after being brought under control. Veolia Water says crews are on the scene working to repair the water main. "Crews are working with Hoboken OEM and City of Hoboken personnel to isolate a damaged 12-inch main in 5th and Clinton, which is currently impacting water pressure in the Hoboken system," Christopher Halleron, manager of communications and community relations for Veolia said. "We will continue to provide updated information on those repairs through @VeoliaWaterNJ's social media platforms." Water was been restored to all Church Towers customers as of 11:25 a.m., according to Veolia Water officials. New Jersey Transit is routing buses around the affected streets. According to NJ Transit's website, bus route 126, will operate on a detour in Hoboken between Newark Street and 12th Street due to the utility work. Buses will use Willow Avenue, 4th Street, Clinton Street, Observer Highway, Washington Street and Newark Street. Hoboken officials are also continuing to update residents through their social media pages and Nixle alerts. Veolia has not said how long it would take to repair the water main and fully restore service to affected customers.
    "

    Troy Gaston
    1d ago
    do they not realize they can't keep building in Hoboken, Hoboken can take all that building, Hoboken is 1 square mile, what the problem is they got outer Towner's in office who know nothing about Hoboken like the mayor, Hoboken is not new York, u can't keep building and building, Hoboken never had these many floods, Hoboken is sinking .
