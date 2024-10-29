Open in App
    • News 12

    Teen arrested for false social media post after school lockdown

    By News 12 Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nvRD_0wQrlusJ00

    "

    A 13-year-old student has been arrested following an investigation into a false social media post. The Liberty middle and high schools went into lockdown Friday due to accidental activation of the automated warning system during maintenance. A bogus image circulated on social media afterward, falsely claiming to be a district communication, stating the lockdown resulted from harm to students and teachers. "

