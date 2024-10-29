Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    White Plains rolls out red carpet for horror flick

    By News 12 Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnwYT_0wQrld7C00

    "

    The Hudson Valley rolled out the red carpet for the premiere of "Director's Cut," a horror film written and directed by Don Capria. The exclusive event took place at Apple Cinema last night. "Director's Cut" hits theaters this Thursday, Halloween, and will also screen at Brooklyn's Bushwick Film Festival on Friday. "

    Related Search

    White PlainsHorror filmsHudson ValleyDon CapriaCarpetBrooklyn

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Former Yonkers City manager pleads guilty to Valhalla hit-and-run
    News 121 day ago
    Burglars smashed in sliding door, ransack Washington Township home
    News 122 days ago
    Police: 40-year-old man shot in the leg in Dutchess County
    News 121 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feds sweep NYC jail where Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held
    CBS News2 days ago
    CAUGHT: Triple shooting suspect in custody after Westchester manhunt led to school closures, state police say
    1010WINS1 day ago
    Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in New York
    CBS New York1 day ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Restaurant Chain Abruptly Shuts Dozens Of Locations As Bankruptcy Looms
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Manhunt underway for armed suspect in fatal Somers shooting
    News 122 days ago
    Police: Man wanted for scamming $4K from someone with fake Coram rental
    News 123 days ago
    Police: Body of slain woman found at Water Mill resort
    News 122 days ago
    Police: 3 people, including officer, hurt in LIE tractor-trailer crash
    News 121 day ago
    Monticello man arrested for Albany homicide
    News 1223 hours ago
    Officials: 6 families displaced, 2 firefighters injured in Newark apartment fire
    News 121 day ago
    Police: Suspect in Somers fatal shooting has been caught
    News 121 day ago
    Group of teens allegedly committing repeated crimes accused by residents of ‘terrorizing’ Ellenville
    News 121 day ago
    Assistant fire chief of Botsford Fire Rescue killed after being hit by car in Newtown
    News 122 days ago
    Family calls for justice 2 weeks after beloved mom is found dead
    News 129 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Wallkill police: 2 children found walking alone at night along Route 17M
    News 121 day ago
    State police: Tractor-trailer overturns on I-80 in Roxbury Township
    News 122 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Police: 1 person seriously injured in crash involving oil truck on LIE
    News 1214 hours ago
    NYPD: Man wanted for threatening woman with a gun, telling her to follow him in the Bronx
    News 121 day ago
    Police: 64-year-old Stamford man dies after being struck by a front-end loader
    News 1215 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy