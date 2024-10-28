Hot Halloween on the way before major cooldown in the Bronx

"

High temperatures on Halloween Thursday are expected to reach 80 degrees across most parts of the borough. The record high of 81 was set back in 1946. There is a chance to tie or even break the record. A breeze out of the south will keep locations at the immediate coast in the 70s.Trick-or-treating weather will be all treats, no tricks, with partly cloudy and warm conditions. Temperatures will be in the 70s through the evening, typical of a late-summer night, not the last night in October.Wake-up temperatures will be quite warm Friday morning reaching upper 60s. There could be a shower, between 6 a.m. and noon, but most areas remain dry or just see a sprinkle. The sun quickly returns by lunchtime, and it will be near 80 degrees, but feel colder. Winds will be gusting upwards of 30 mph behind a cold front. It gets dramatically colder Friday night, from 80 degrees during the day to just 47 degrees by 7 a.m. Saturday. It will be blustery and cool with highs in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. This chill is short-lived as much warmer weather returns by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs could hit 80 degrees again on Wednesday, which would shatter the record of 75 set in 2022.