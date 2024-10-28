Open in App
    Hot Halloween on the way before major cooldown in the Bronx

    By Allan Nosoff,

    2 days ago

    

    

    High temperatures on Halloween Thursday are expected to reach 80 degrees across most parts of the borough. The record high of 81 was set back in 1946. There is a chance to tie or even break the record. A breeze out of the south will keep locations at the immediate coast in the 70s. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxOXb_0wPB6VLx00
    Trick-or-treating weather will be all treats, no tricks, with partly cloudy and warm conditions. Temperatures will be in the 70s through the evening, typical of a late-summer night, not the last night in October. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeKv9_0wPB6VLx00 Wake-up temperatures will be quite warm Friday morning reaching upper 60s. There could be a shower, between 6 a.m. and noon, but most areas remain dry or just see a sprinkle. The sun quickly returns by lunchtime, and it will be near 80 degrees, but feel colder. Winds will be gusting upwards of 30 mph behind a cold front. It gets dramatically colder Friday night, from 80 degrees during the day to just 47 degrees by 7 a.m. Saturday. It will be blustery and cool with highs in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. This chill is short-lived as much warmer weather returns by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs could hit 80 degrees again on Wednesday, which would shatter the record of 75 set in 2022.
    

