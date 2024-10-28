Police: 15-year-old girl robbed of gold chains in Norwood

"

Police say a man is wanted for robbing a 15-year-old girl in Norwood. News 12 has been told the teen was walking into a building on East 20th Street and Hull Avenue Friday when police say the man pulled out a knife and snatched three gold chains and took off. The chains were worth $3,000. The teen suffered a laceration to the hand and bruising to the neck. Anyone with information is asked to call police. "