    • News 12

    Police: 15-year-old girl robbed of gold chains in Norwood

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjEe_0wPB6UTE00

    "

    Police say a man is wanted for robbing a 15-year-old girl in Norwood. News 12 has been told the teen was walking into a building on East 20th Street and Hull Avenue Friday when police say the man pulled out a knife and snatched three gold chains and took off. The chains were worth $3,000. The teen suffered a laceration to the hand and bruising to the neck. Anyone with information is asked to call police. "

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy