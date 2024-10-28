Open in App
    Sunny with highs near 60 degrees; record high temp possible for Halloween

    By Rich Hoffman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXeQE_0wP9cKJA00

    "

    Two different fronts will give Long Island a small chance at some rain this week. A warm front will bring clouds and some spotty showers Tuesday into Wednesday morning. As the warm front passes, the temperature will jump from highs in the 60s to highs in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. We are on track for a record high on Halloween as temperatures could be in the mid and upper 70s. A cold front Thursday night into Friday will bring a few light spotty showers. Right now, trick-or-treat time looks to be warm, dry and breezy. The temperatures will drop by Saturday with highs in the 50s. As of now, rain totals for the two events will be under 0.25 inches.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZnEb_0wP9cKJA00 TODAY: Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds, with a high near 60.
    MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. TUESDAY: A few spotty showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rijE0_0wP9cKJA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXlDC_0wP9cKJA00
    TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance for a few spotty showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. WEDNESDAY: Sun and Clouds, warm, with a high near 73. Record High is 77 set in 2016. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NidEC_0wP9cKJA00
    THURSDAY: Sun and Clouds. Warm. Record High possible. High near 73, Record High is 73 in 2004. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQ81F_0wP9cKJA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IW23X_0wP9cKJA00
    THURSDAY NIGHT: A few showers possible overnight. Dry during trick-or-treat time. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. "

