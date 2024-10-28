Sunny with highs near 60 degrees; record high temp possible for Halloween

"

Two different fronts will give Long Island a small chance at some rain this week. A warm front will bring clouds and some spotty showers Tuesday into Wednesday morning. As the warm front passes, the temperature will jump from highs in the 60s to highs in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. We are on track for a record high on Halloween as temperatures could be in the mid and upper 70s. A cold front Thursday night into Friday will bring a few light spotty showers. Right now, trick-or-treat time looks to be warm, dry and breezy. The temperatures will drop by Saturday with highs in the 50s. As of now, rain totals for the two events will be under 0.25 inches.Mostlysunny with some afternoon clouds, with a high near 60.Increasing clouds, with a low around 45.A few spotty showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.Chance for a few spotty showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.Sun and Clouds, warm, with a high near 73. Record High is 77 set in 2016.Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.Sun and Clouds. Warm. Record High possible. High near 73, Record High is 73 in 2004.A few showers possible overnight. Dry during trick-or-treat time. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. "