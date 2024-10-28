Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Vote 2024: Closer look at the 15th State Assembly District

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwv2J_0wP9cHez00

    "

    If you are voting in eastern Nassau County, one race on the ballot is for the 15th State Assembly District. The race is between Republican incumbent Jake Blumencranz and Democratic challenger Will Murphy. News 12’s Rich Barrabi breaks down the race.
    MORE: 2024 VOTERS GUIDE "

    Related Search

    State Assembly district2024 electionsPolitical partiesVoting RightsNassau CountyCandidate profiles

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Burglars smashed in sliding door, ransack Washington Township home
    News 122 days ago
    Manhunt underway for armed suspect in fatal Somers shooting
    News 121 day ago
    Police: 40-year-old man shot in the leg in Dutchess County
    News 121 day ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Police: Body of slain woman found at Water Mill resort
    News 121 day ago
    Police: Man wanted for scamming $4K from someone with fake Coram rental
    News 122 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    State police: Tractor-trailer overturns on I-80 in Roxbury Township
    News 121 day ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Suffolk police: Man fatally stabbed during Huntington Station party
    News 122 days ago
    Bridgeport PD: New Haven man dies following Oct. 22 shooting
    News 121 day ago
    Police: Suspect in Somers fatal shooting has been caught
    News 121 day ago
    Monticello man arrested for Albany homicide
    News 126 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Assistant fire chief of Botsford Fire Rescue killed after being hit by car in Newtown
    News 121 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Officials: 6 families displaced, 2 firefighters injured in Newark apartment fire
    News 1217 hours ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    NYPD: Man wanted for threatening woman with a gun, telling her to follow him in the Bronx
    News 128 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Bronx mother says 8-year-old daughter exposed to illegal narcotics at after-school program
    News 121 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Two teens arrested on gun charges following police chase and car crash in Poughkeepsie
    News 126 hours ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy