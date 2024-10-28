Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Police: Man wanted for scamming $4K from someone with fake Coram rental

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFlky_0wP9cGmG00

    "

    Police are searching for the man they say scammed someone out of nearly $4,000 in Coram. According to police, the man posted a house for rent on social media that was not available. News 12 has been told he received the money from the victim on June 1. If you recognize the man, you are asked to call police at 1-800-244-TIPS. "

    Related Search

    Online scamsSocial media fraudPolice investigationCoramPolice

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Massive brawl in Atlantic City involving 30+ women leads to six arrests
    News 125 days ago
    Police: 17-year-old struck, critically injured by car in North Amityville
    News 121 day ago
    Family seeks justice for 4-year-old Harlem boy's death, sues NYC for $40M
    News 121 day ago
    Feds sweep NYC jail where Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held
    CBS New York2 days ago
    Police seek person who stabbed 14-year-old boy on Bronx MTA bus
    News 122 days ago
    Hells Angels member who allegedly ‘walked through’ and mopped up blood of victim in vicious beating pleads guilty to weapons charges
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    Woman found murdered inside guest room at luxury Hamptons resort: police
    New York Post1 day ago
    Man killed, another injured in stabbing at Long Island house party
    1010WINS2 days ago
    12-year-old charged with making terroristic threat against Fallsburg Central School District
    News 126 days ago
    Tensions run high in Bridgeport court between beaten 6-year-old’s family and alleged killer
    News 126 days ago
    Stratford police: Man arrested for cruelty to animals
    News 122 hours ago
    Vineland man convicted of murder in Millville shooting
    News 125 days ago
    Police: Bus crashes into car in Fairfield; 2 people injured
    News 123 days ago
    Restaurant Chain Abruptly Shuts Dozens Of Locations As Bankruptcy Looms
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Sanctuary city sending thousands of migrants back to Texas by plane, bus
    Fox News1 day ago
    Ex-Westchester correction officer pleads guilty to armed robbery
    News 122 days ago
    Police: Body of slain woman found at Water Mill resort
    News 121 day ago
    Police: 40-year-old man shot in the leg in Dutchess County
    News 121 day ago
    Former Mount Vernon political activist sentenced to prison for defrauding restaurant employees and COVID-19 relief workers
    News 124 days ago
    Prosecutor: 4 charged in shooting death of Cumberland County detective
    News 121 day ago
    Suffolk police: Man fatally stabbed during Huntington Station party
    News 122 days ago
    Pine Bush district: 9 students injured in school bus collision
    News 122 days ago
    21-year-old Connecticut woman racing 109 mph with toddler passengers “to go to the bathroom”
    MotorBiscuit1 day ago
    Police: Suspect in Somers fatal shooting has been caught
    News 121 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Manhunt underway for armed suspect in fatal Somers shooting
    News 121 day ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy