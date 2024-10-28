World Series Game 3 is back at home Yankee Stadium tonight

"

For Yankee fans, this weekend may have been a little rough to watch. However, tonight may be the night fans are waiting for! Game 3 of the World Series is set to start at 8:08 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. It's the first time the World Series is back in the Bronx after 15 years. Getting around the Bronx may be tough due to an influx of traffic of baseball fans coming in to watch the World Series. Make sure you add extra time on your commute to get around the city today. Derek Jeter will be throwing out the first pitch. "