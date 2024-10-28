There is no stopping Long Island's 97-year-old football referee

"

Joe Gaeta was a bricklayer for most of his life. But at the young age of 66, he decided to take a class to learn how to become a football official. "I walked in and they thought I was the teacher," Joe said with a laugh. Thirty-one years later, Joe is still on the job. "It's a blessing from God to be a football official. I just love it," said Joe, who has called games at every level in Suffolk County. When he started, Joe said he'd work as many as eight junior high, junior varsity and varsity games in a weekend. He said varsity was his favorite because "the kids play with such a passion." But nowadays, he sticks to Suffolk County PAL football games, preferably near his Oakdale home. "I just love watching these kids doing what they are doing with a smile on their face. There's nothing like seein a kid score a touchdown and watching his friends gather around and giving him high-fives. It's like winning the lottery," said Joe.Despite his age, Joe still runs up and down the field when the kids race to the endzone. He said his "all out" passion for the job has never wavered. "No matter what age, rain or shine, you've got be out there doing your job," said Joe after working his last PAL game of the year on Oct. 20. But being a football official isn't his only job. Joe also coordinates senior exercise classes, including bocce, Wii sports and pickleball, for the Town of Islip. He says he also runs four miles a week and believes in walking 15 minutes after every meal, mostly with his partner of nine years, Carol Simon. "All of the other guys make a big deal about me because of my age. I kid around and say 'Hey, I'm superman!'," Joe said proudly while wearing a Superman logo on his necklace. And if all goes according to Joe's plan he'll remain on the football field for at least a few more years. He said his goal is to do one last varsity game when he's 100. "