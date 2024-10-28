Open in App
    The East End: REN Design Company

    By Brian Endres,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMyPo_0wP7Qkhg00

    "

    REN Design Company is the very definition of a mom-and-pop shop. Owners Jason and Samantha Nagorski create original handmade wood items at their shop in Wading River. The store also features works from other local businesses and artists. "

