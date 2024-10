Public hearing set for tonight on Patchogue hotel proposal

"

The ongoing battle to bring a hotel to downtown Patchogue will continue this evening with another public hearing before the village board. For years, the idea has split residents weighing the economic potential a hotel could bring and the possible congestion concerns. West Avenue Partners, LLC is asking the village for a zoning change to convert the former Bowl Long Island bowling alley at 138 West Ave to a 116-room Hilton hotel. The building would include 16 apartments, a rooftop bar, shopping and dining. Supporters believe the facility is necessary to keep up with demand because the village, particularly its bustling downtown, has become so popular over the years. "It'll be good over the summers you know, hopefully, it will be busy and then in the winter, it will bring some extra business downtown," Patchogue resident Matthew Flood said. "I think it's great," Patchogue resident Mike McCann said. "I think they're fixing up the whole town and I'll be happy to see it." Opponents fear the village is growing too fast and worry about traffic, parking and whether the project will look out of place because of its size. "If it gets worse, it gets worse nothing much I can do about it but definitely not a fan if that's the case," Patchogue resident Matt Cabrera said. "They have to make sure they have parking and people to facilitate the whole thing," Patchogue resident Jeff Thompson said. Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri has been fighting for 20 years to bring a hotel back to the village. He believes tonight's updated proposal will address and mitigate any resident concerns. "It is I think what the town needs, what the village needs and hopefully the community believes that," he said. Today's public hearing begins at 6 p.m. at the village hall. "