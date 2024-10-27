Open in App
    • News 12

    Chilly Monday morning on Long Island as dry spell continues

    By Skyler Harman,

    2 days ago

    OVERNIGHT: Lows in the high 30s. Feeling chilly. Mostly clear. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izMoB_0wO6StKr00 MONDAY: High of 59, low of 45. Sunny. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rctc_0wO6StKr00
    TUESDAY: High of 64, low of 55. Sun and clouds. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2zrm_0wO6StKr00 WEDNESDAY: High of 72, low of 56. Clouds and sun. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFtVk_0wO6StKr00
    THURSDAY: High of 76, low of 61. Sun and clouds. LATE rain possible. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xtXaB_0wO6StKr00 FRIDAY: High of 72, low of 47. Early morning rain possible. SATURDAY: High of 60, low of 47. Mostly sunny. "

