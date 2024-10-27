Open in App
    Seasonable and crisp Monday in New Jersey as dry spell reaches 27 days

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H180t_0wO6RKuz00

    "

    OVERNIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows at or below 32 outside of the urban corridor and the immediate coast. 37-42 degrees elsewhere. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6RED_0wO6RKuz00
    MONDAY: Seasonable and crisp. Highs near 60. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3UtS_0wO6RKuz00 MONDAY NIGHT: Turning partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s in NW NJ, 40s elsewhere. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03UIXe_0wO6RKuz00
    TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the 60s. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWJ8d_0wO6RKuz00 WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 70 degrees. THURSDAY: Summery warmth. Mostly sunny with highs 75-80 degrees. FRIDAY:
    Scattered, light rain showers possible Friday morning. Otherwise, breezy. Highs 65-70 degrees. "

