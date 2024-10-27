Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Officials: Fire Island home erupts in flames; no injuries reported

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8mqt_0wO5o4Pu00

    "

    A two-story home broke out in flames just after midnight on Fire Island, according to authorities. Suffolk fire officials say the blaze took place at 597 Cottage Way in the Fire Island Pines. A dozen emergency crews responded to the scene and helped extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. "

    Related Search

    BrookhavenFire investigationFire island pinesProperty damageEmergency responseFire island

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Burglars smashed in sliding door, ransack Washington Township home
    News 121 day ago
    Police: Bus crashes into car in Fairfield; 2 people injured
    News 122 days ago
    Suspect in Somers fatal shooting has been caught, state police say
    News 126 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Long Island woman accused of intentionally hitting victim with vehicle: police
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Coastal North Carolina
    Angry Ben1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Iran executes California man Jamshid Sharmahd after abducting him during international flight layover, convicting him of terror charges
    New York Post23 hours ago
    Police: Nail salon workers hurt following car crash into North Merrick salon
    News 122 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    Assistant fire chief of Botsford Fire Rescue killed after being hit by car in Newtown
    News 1215 hours ago
    Military Arrests a Person of Interest Suspect for Homicide of Sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    Tarrytown tavern fire prompts massive response, Main Street closed
    News 125 hours ago
    Ex-Westchester correction officer pleads guilty to armed robbery
    News 121 day ago
    Hundreds gather for wake for 2 brothers fatally stabbed in Soundview
    News 122 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Police: 17-year-old struck, critically injured by car in North Amityville
    News 127 hours ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Police: Man arrested for impersonating Homeland Security officer in New Hyde Park
    News 121 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Police: Coram woman arrested for intentionally hitting person with car
    News 122 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy