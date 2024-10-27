Open in App
    Police: Bus crashes into car in Fairfield; 2 people injured

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    Two people were hurt when a bus crashed into a car Saturday night in Fairfield, according to authorities. Police say the driver of a Kia allegedly pulled out of a parking lot on Route 46 and crossed both westbound lanes to make an illegal U-turn cut. The driver’s side of the vehicle was then struck by the bus. Both people inside the car were hospitalized. The 26 people on the bus were uninjured. "

    Comments / 1

    Ric C
    1d ago
    need to privatize ALL CT Transit they are waste of all Federal FUNDS
