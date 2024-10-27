Open in App
    • News 12

    Police: Coram woman arrested for intentionally hitting person with car

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    A Coram resident has been accused of intentionally striking a 63-year-old woman with a car Saturday in North Bellport, according to police. Authorities say the victim and Philomena Mistretta, 51, had an argument around 4 a.m. in a parking lot along Montauk Highway. Following the dispute, the suspect allegedly entered her 2004 Toyota Sienna and hit the woman. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. Mistretta was charged with assault and is expected to be arraigned Sunday. "

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Michele Decarlo
    2d ago
    Throw her ass in jail and throw away the key
    View all comments

