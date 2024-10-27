Open in App
    Officials: 6 residents displaced by fire at Ocean Township apartment complex

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJo5w_0wO5YM0L00

    "

    A fire at an Ocean Township apartment complex Saturday left six people displaced, according to officials. Authorities say the flames broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Rustic Drive. Several units were impacted. Officials at the scene did not confirm if anyone was injured. The Red Cross says it is assisting the displaced individuals. News 12 has reached out to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office for more information. "

