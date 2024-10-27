NJ Forest Fire Service: Significant progress made battling massive Essex County wildfire

"

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Saturday night that firefighters had made significant progress battling a massive wildfire in Essex County. Officials said the blaze was 60% contained. It was more than 120 acres and was expected to top 190.A shopping mall in Livingston had been vacated for hours. Some businesses were forced to evacuate. At one time, officials said 48 structures were in danger. That was down to 10 on Saturday night and some local roads had reopened. The National Weather Service put out red flag fire warnings because of the dry condiditions. No one is allowed to burn a campfire across the state. A cause of the wildfire was not immediately known. The Forest Fire Service says it will provide an update on Sunday morning. "