    • News 12

    Smoke billows from 2-alarm fire in Gravesend mixed-use building

    By Katelynn Ulrich,

    1 days ago

    Anyone driving eastbound on the Belt Parkway Saturday around 5:30 p.m. may have spotted large clouds of black smoke coming from a mixed-use building in Gravesend. The FDNY responded to 2720 86th St. – a five-story mixed occupancy building that houses around 100 to 125 people. Officials say the building was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Firefighters at the scene said the fire spread to the roof and two fifth-floor apartments. It was not immediately clear how the fire started. The FDNY said the main body of the fire was extinguished but operations were continuing as of Saturday night. "

