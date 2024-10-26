First day of early voting draws big lines at Bronx polling spots

"

Saturday was the start of early voting as the general election approaches on Nov. 5. News 12 crews observed a line out the door of an early voting site in Castle Hill. It’s just one of 155 early voting locations across the five boroughs. Voters will see options to vote on the federal, state, and city level on their ballot. There is also six proposals on the back of the ballot. “I came out to early vote to get it over with. I was running errands and passed my polling site and decided to come in," Byron Reid, Castle Hill, Early voting continues until Sunday, Nov. 3.