Hundreds gather for wake, funeral for 2 brothers fatally stabbed in Soundview

Wake and funeral services were held in Parkchester Saturday for the two brothers who police said were fatally stabbed earlier this month. Hundreds gathered to say their final farewells to 27-year-old Leider Guevara Cubas and his brother, 24-year-old Ernesto Hector. Police said the two men were stabbed and killed around 5 a.m. on Oct. 13 along Stratford Avenue near Westchester Avenue in Soundview. Witnesses told News 12 that the siblings were attending a birthday party when a fight broke out outside. Police said the two victims were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead. The family previously held a vigil during which Leider’s widow spoke. "I thought that they were alive, and I didn't care about their condition, but that they'd be alive,” she said. “I arrived and they told me that, no, they both were already dead. It’s impossible. No one can take away this pain." Police said, as of Sunday night, no arrests have been made. "