    State grand jury declines filing charges against Cranford police officers in 2023 fatal shootout

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    

    

    A state grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against two Cranford police officers involved in a fatal shootout on the Garden State Parkway. Officials say that 40-year-old
    Kevin Harlfinger stole a van and led police on a chase in December 2023. He then crashed in Woodbridge and began shooting at the officers. The State Attorney General says police fired back and fatally shot Harlfinger. One of the officers also sustained a gunshot wound during the incident. MORE: State AG’s office releases video from deadly police encounter in Cranford "

