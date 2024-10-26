Cooler, less windy Sunday on Long Island as dry spell continues

"

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds, lows in the high 30s/low 40s. A bit breezy still.SUNDAY: High of 58, low of 39. Plenty of sunshine, much cooler, less wind.MONDAY: High of 58 , low of 45 . Still nice and sunny!TUESDAY: High of 64, low of 56 . Sun and clouds.WEDNESDAY: High of 72, low of 57 . Clouds and sun.THURSDAY: High of 76 , low of 60.Sun, clouds, and no rain for trick or treaters! "