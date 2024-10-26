Open in App
    Cooler, less windy Sunday on Long Island as dry spell continues

    By Skyler Harman,

    2 days ago

    OVERNIGHT: A few clouds, lows in the high 30s/low 40s. A bit breezy still. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsRYe_0wN31VYj00 SUNDAY: High of 58, low of 39. Plenty of sunshine, much cooler, less wind.
    MONDAY: High of 58 , low of 45 . Still nice and sunny! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3at7OJ_0wN31VYj00
    TUESDAY: High of 64, low of 56 . Sun and clouds. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLS65_0wN31VYj00 WEDNESDAY: High of 72, low of 57 . Clouds and sun. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mMZn_0wN31VYj00
    THURSDAY: High of 76 , low of 60. Halloween and first day of Diwali! Sun, clouds, and no rain for trick or treaters! "

