Police: Island Park man flashed knife during argument at Inwood smoke shop

"

An Island Park man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly flashing a knife during an altercation with employees inside an Inwood smoke shop. Police say Cristhian Reyes, 23, got into a verbal argument with two workers at Smoke Bazzar Smoke Shop. He then flashed a knife and broke two surveillance cameras inside the business. No injuries were reported, according to authorities. The charges against Reyes include criminal mischief, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. "