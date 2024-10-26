Open in App
    Police: Island Park man flashed knife during argument at Inwood smoke shop

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSXgY_0wN2XM2a00

    "

    An Island Park man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly flashing a knife during an altercation with employees inside an Inwood smoke shop. Police say Cristhian Reyes, 23, got into a verbal argument with two workers at Smoke Bazzar Smoke Shop. He then flashed a knife and broke two surveillance cameras inside the business. No injuries were reported, according to authorities. The charges against Reyes include criminal mischief, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. "

