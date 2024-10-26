Police: Man accused of attacking officers, forcibly touching teen girl in Hicksville

"

A Bayville man is facing charges for a series of incidents that took place Friday in Hicksville, according to authorities. Police say they responded to reports of an aggressive, intoxicated man causing a disturbance at the Broadway Mall. The officers approached 30-year-old Allan Nunez, who began to attack them at 4:30 p.m. One officer was later hospitalized due to injuries from the suspect resisting arrest. Authorities say further investigation also revealed that Nunez inappropriately grabbed and forcibly touched a 15-year-old girl prior to the arrival of police. The charges against him include assault, forcible touching, disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing governmental administration, harassment and resisting arrest. "