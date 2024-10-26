Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Police: Man accused of attacking officers, forcibly touching teen girl in Hicksville

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIvdl_0wN2UOLJ00

    "

    A Bayville man is facing charges for a series of incidents that took place Friday in Hicksville, according to authorities. Police say they responded to reports of an aggressive, intoxicated man causing a disturbance at the Broadway Mall. The officers approached 30-year-old Allan Nunez, who began to attack them at 4:30 p.m. One officer was later hospitalized due to injuries from the suspect resisting arrest. Authorities say further investigation also revealed that Nunez inappropriately grabbed and forcibly touched a 15-year-old girl prior to the arrival of police. The charges against him include assault, forcible touching, disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing governmental administration, harassment and resisting arrest. "

    Related Search

    Intoxication and crimeLegal consequencesPolice brutalityPublic safetyBroadway mallViolent crime

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Sagacity personified
    1d ago
    In that order?? Great moves!
    FuckYou
    1d ago
    dirty spick
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Tensions run high in Bridgeport court between beaten 6-year-old’s family and alleged killer
    News 124 days ago
    Grandmother claims 3-year-old grandson was thrown by teacher at East Patchogue child care center
    News 124 days ago
    Vineland man convicted of murder in Millville shooting
    News 123 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    'Intoxicated' Long Island man arrested for assaulting teen girl, police officer at shopping mall
    1010WINS1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Mom Who Said She Wanted Missing Toddler Found 'Happy and Alive' Was Just Convicted of Killing Him
    People2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Police: Coram woman arrested for intentionally hitting person with car
    News 121 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Boy, 13, dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge: Mom
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Police: Pleasantville man gets 4 years in prison for luring 13-year-old girl to Atlantic City using Snapchat and Roblox
    News 122 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Massive brawl in Atlantic City involving 30+ women leads to six arrests
    News 123 days ago
    A gay couple found a baby boy abandoned on the subway. Now, he's their son.
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Police: Levittown woman arrested after attacking man who tried to end relationship
    News 124 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza2 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Vietnam vet, 79, and wife celebrating 75th birthday knocked down by 5 brutes in random NYC attack
    New York Post2 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    NYPD: Teen in critical condition following Brownsville shooting
    News 122 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy