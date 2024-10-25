Open in App
    • News 12

    NYPD: Suspect wanted for injuring man in East New York shooting

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pRCK_0wLShsFd00

    "

    Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who shot and injured a man Thursday night in East New York. Authorities say the 31-year-old victim was shot in the back and leg around 10:30 p.m. on Pitkin and Shepherd avenues. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and remains in stable condition, according to police. The suspect is described as a male wearing all black clothing, brown boots and a black ski mask. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-577-TIPS. "

    Kanye Was Right
    6h ago
    Sometimes you have to hear out the other side of the story
    Haywood Gerst
    1d ago
    Wow !!. I Driving By There After Work Around 9:45pm. That Train Intersection Of The Store Always Have Hoodlums & Hanging Out In Front Of That Store 24 Hours A Day. Somebody Know Why That Person Was Targeted. Its A Damn Shame. 🙇🏾🙏🏾🤔
