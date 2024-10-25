NYPD: Suspect wanted for injuring man in East New York shooting

"

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who shot and injured a man Thursday night in East New York. Authorities say the 31-year-old victim was shot in the back and leg around 10:30 p.m. on Pitkin and Shepherd avenues. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and remains in stable condition, according to police. The suspect is described as a male wearing all black clothing, brown boots and a black ski mask. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-577-TIPS. "