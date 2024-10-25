Chilly start with a better finish for your Friday in Connecticut

"

Jackets, sweaters and hoodies are needed as you begin your Friday. We continue this dry stretch with lots of sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the 50s to lower 60s. The winds are part of the Elevated Fire Weather Concern for our area again today. With low humidity and dry brush, the winds will make it easier for fires to rapidly spread. The weekend is split with a cloudier but more seasonal day with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday ushers in cooler air with highs only in the 50s. We will see a nice warmup to wrap up October with potential highs in the mid to upper 70s!The number of days without rain will increase and it doesn't look like there will be any for the rest of the month. This means that this will go down as the driest October on record for BDR - Bridgeport, the climate site at Sikorsky Airport.Records have been kept since 1948. The driest month ever recorded there was June 1949 with 0.07 inches of rain. Right now with 0.16 inches for the month, that puts 2024 in second place. Compared to normal rainfall, BDR is down of 2.89 inches. The last measurable rainfall was Oct. 7 with this 0.16 inches. That makes 19 days so far. The last time heavier rain was seen was back on Sept. 26 with 0.29 inches. The count is 29 days for that.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 62SATURDAY: Partly sunny, slight risk of a shower. High 66 SUNDAY: Sunny and much cooler. High 56MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 53 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 64 "