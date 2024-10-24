Open in App
    Police: 2 men on the run after a series of robberies in the Bronx

    By Brittany Cadet,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7Rp4_0wJvyvIi00

    "

    Police say a total of six robberies have happened in the past week, including three of them in one day within minutes of each other. According to police, the robberies started on Oct. 8 when two men were able to snatch $6,000 worth of jewelry after robbing a 54-year-old man of his two chains and a bracelet. On Oct. 18, a total of three incidents happened within minutes of each other. In one of those incidents a fight ensued which then led to one of the robbers firing a round of shots. The three robberies netted almost $13,000. Officials say the last two incidents, also happened within minutes, were in Highbridge. Another handful of jewelry worth more than $6,000 was taken. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the two men to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. "

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Stoic13
    18h ago
    May they run until their hearts explode.
    Mike
    1d ago
    🔥im Mikeweirsky the lucky Winner of $278m in NJ. I’m helping those who are in needs,givers never lack
    View all comments

