Police: 2 men on the run after a series of robberies in the Bronx

Police say a total of six robberies have happened in the past week, including three of them in one day within minutes of each other. According to police, the robberies started on Oct. 8 when two men were able to snatch $6,000 worth of jewelry after robbing a 54-year-old man of his two chains and a bracelet. On Oct. 18, a total of three incidents happened within minutes of each other. In one of those incidents a fight ensued which then led to one of the robbers firing a round of shots. The three robberies netted almost $13,000. Officials say the last two incidents, also happened within minutes, were in Highbridge. Another handful of jewelry worth more than $6,000 was taken. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the two men to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. "