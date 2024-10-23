Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    East Flatbush high schooler arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

    By Faith Graham,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkoPK_0wIPrUKl00

    "

    A high school student is in police custody on several charges after police say he brought a loaded 9mm handgun to Tilden High School, prompting heightened security measures as students prepare to return to class. School safety agents discovered the firearm in the 16-year-old student’s backpack while conducting routine security scans Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred as the student returned to the school around 4:15 p.m. for after-school activities, following earlier dismissal. As the student walked through a security scanner, alarms sounded. Authorities quickly took the teenager into custody. He now faces four charges of criminal possession. Due to the teen being a minor, police have not released his identity. It's still not clear why the teen brought the gun to school. The Department of Education says they will be implementing additional safety measures at the school today. "

    Related Search

    East FlatbushHigh SchoolFirearm possessionJuvenile crimeStudent misconductTilden high school

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Grandmother claims 3-year-old grandson was thrown by teacher at East Patchogue child care center
    News 121 day ago
    Police seize cocaine, heroin, and oxycodone in Rockland County traffic stop
    News 121 day ago
    Police: 13-year-old driving minivan kills pedestrian in Kiryas Joel
    News 122 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    17-year-old charged with robbery, weapon possession in New Rochelle
    News 128 hours ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Man from Lucedale Receives Sentence for 25 Counts of Child Exploitation
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Officials: Man killed in police-involved shooting in Browns Mills fired at officers
    News 122 days ago
    Police: Riverhead man faces assault, weapons charges for severely beating another man
    News 128 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 minutes ago
    Officials: Man arrested for illegal gun possession during Bridgeport traffic stop
    News 122 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Tensions run high in Bridgeport court between beaten 6-year-old’s family and alleged killer
    News 121 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    16-year-old girl stabbed in Poughkeepsie fight, suspect sought
    News 122 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Vineland man convicted of murder in Millville shooting
    News 126 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    The East End: Amagansett Salt
    News 121 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy