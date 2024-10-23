Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Pizzerias across Long Island raise money Wednesday for West Babylon crash victims

    By Jon Dowding,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVKZJ_0wIOtG9600

    "

    Hundreds of pizzerias across Long Island are raising money to help the families of last month’s fatal car crash in West Babylon. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Sept. 21. Police say a car ran a red light at the intersection of Great East Neck Road and Railroad Avenue and hit the car carrying the five teens. The driver of the vehicle that hit the teens, 33-year-old Michael Desmond, died. Riley Goot, 18, died shortly after the crash.
    Bella Trezza, 17, died days later. Bella's 18-year-old brother Austin Trezza, 18-year-old Jack Murphy, and 16-year-old Anthony Pagliuca all suffered serious injuries. Over 200 pizzerias across Long Island will donate $5 for every pizza sold today to the families of the crash victims. Long Island Pizza Strong organized the fundraiser. For a full list of participating pizzerias in Nassau and Suffolk, visit this link . "

    Related Search

    Long IslandWest BabylonCar accident aftermathLong Island eventsWest Babylon crashLong Island pizza strong

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Grandmother claims 3-year-old grandson was thrown by teacher at East Patchogue child care center
    News 121 day ago
    Police seize cocaine, heroin, and oxycodone in Rockland County traffic stop
    News 121 day ago
    Police: 13-year-old driving minivan kills pedestrian in Kiryas Joel
    News 122 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Man went on 2-day rampage against women across NJ, cops say
    920 ESPN1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Man from Lucedale Receives Sentence for 25 Counts of Child Exploitation
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Police: Levittown woman arrested after attacking man who tried to end relationship
    News 122 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Mount Vernon agrees to settlement over alleged police misconduct
    News 121 day ago
    Police: Riverhead man faces assault, weapons charges for severely beating another man
    News 128 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    37-year-old Bronx man arrested, faces racketeering-related charges in connection to 2022 homicide
    News 122 days ago
    Officials: Man arrested for illegal gun possession during Bridgeport traffic stop
    News 122 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Tensions run high in Bridgeport court between beaten 6-year-old’s family and alleged killer
    News 121 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    16-year-old girl stabbed in Poughkeepsie fight, suspect sought
    News 122 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on Route 6 in Woodbury
    News 121 day ago
    Vineland man convicted of murder in Millville shooting
    News 126 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy