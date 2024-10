Pizzerias across Long Island raise money Wednesday for West Babylon crash victims

"

Hundreds of pizzerias across Long Island are raising money to help the families of last month’s fatal car crash in West Babylon. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Sept. 21. Police say a car ran a red light at the intersection of Great East Neck Road and Railroad Avenue and hit the car carrying the five teens. The driver of the vehicle that hit the teens, 33-year-old Michael Desmond, died. Riley Goot, 18, died shortly after the crash. Bella Trezza, 17, died days later. Bella's 18-year-old brother Austin Trezza, 18-year-old Jack Murphy, and 16-year-old Anthony Pagliuca all suffered serious injuries. Over 200 pizzerias across Long Island will donate $5 for every pizza sold today to the families of the crash victims. Long Island Pizza Strong organized the fundraiser. For a full list of participating pizzerias in Nassau and Suffolk, visit this link . "