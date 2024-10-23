News 12
NYC Open Data: 66% of crashes this year on Ocean Parkway resulted in injury
By Julia Joseph,2 days ago
Related SearchOcean ParkwayBrooklyn trafficRoad safetyCar accidentVehicle crashesUtica Avenue
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 121 day ago
News 122 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Dianna Carney4 hours ago
Jacksonville Today7 days ago
Jacksonville Today20 days ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
Jacksonville Today21 days ago
Mississippi News Group9 days ago
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
News 121 day ago
News 128 hours ago
Dianna Carney10 days ago
News 122 days ago
Jacksonville Today6 days ago
Akeena1 day ago
News 121 day ago
David Heitz12 days ago
News 122 days ago
The Lantern16 days ago
News 121 day ago
News 126 hours ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0