Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    NJ State Senate committee advances bill to require all rape kits to be tested

    By Matt Trapani and Walt Kane,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RocLy_0wGFbKJh00

    "

    A bill that would require all rape kits to be tested is one step closer to becoming a law after a New Jersey State Senate committee approved it. In a primetime News 12 New Jersey investigative special, Kane In Your Corner exposed how thousands of rape kits went untested in the state, even though survivors wanted them tested. Advocates for sexual assault survivors say that this bill is a big step forward.
    RELATED: Gov. Murphy signs bipartisan legislation expanding Sexual Assault Victim’s Bill of Rights MORE: Kane In Your Corner - Victims of the System special "If [survivors] don't want to have it tested right away, it'll be kept for 20 years, which is another important part of the bill. And if they want it tested, that it will make it to a crime lab within a timely manner and that it will be tested. So that's amazing. That's what survivors want,” says Ilse Knecht, with the Joyful Heart Foundation. If the bill becomes a law, then all rape kits from 2019 onward would have to be tested by April 2025. All untested kits would have to go through testing next year. "
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jeannette Donckers
    1d ago
    Quality control, I dig it nice work
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Stamford prosecutor: Super 8 homicide victim was bound with duct tape and executed
    News 121 day ago
    Suffolk PD: Driver ran over man during road rage incident in West Babylon
    News 122 days ago
    Officials: 2 New Jersey schools put into lockdown for ‘hoax’ incidents
    News 121 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police: Motorcyclist dead, driver charged with DWAI following crash on LIE in Islandia
    News 122 days ago
    Racial injustice book unapproved by district read in some Suffern elementary classrooms
    News 121 day ago
    Police: 6 cows missing following Orange County crash
    News 121 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    House fire in Woodland Park injures firefighter, resident
    News 121 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Wake services to be held today for Eastchester teacher and husband killed in murder-suicide
    News 121 day ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Fire rips through high rise building in East New York
    News 121 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Rollover crash destroys car in Ulster County
    News 121 day ago
    Court documents: Ex-teacher at Maria Regina School agrees to 'settlement in principle' with Diocese of Rockville Centre
    News 1214 hours ago
    Smithtown parents speak out against plan to remove cellphones from middle school classrooms
    News 1210 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy