Risk for brush fires, very dry weather continue with record high temps likely

Two chances of showers in the 10-day forecast, Thursday morning and Saturday.Grab sunglasses, shorts and t-shirts for the summer-like weather. The summer-like record warmth continues for today. The very dry weather and lots of sunshine will boost temperatures to record levels with highs like in August. There is a minor chance of showers with a cold front passing in the 10-day forecast. The first cold front will pass early Thursday morning with a shower possible, and the second will be during the day on Saturday. Right now, we are in abnormally dry drought conditions. Please be careful with open flames as brush fires are possible.Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south-southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Record high is 77 set in 1979.Mostly clear, with a low around 54.Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Mostly Sunny, with a high near 72.Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy weather toward morning.Slight chance of a shower in the morning. Sun and clouds, with a high near 64.Clear, with a low around 43.Sunny, with a high near 62.