East Orange teachers gather for rally outside City Hall to protest layoffs

Teachers in East Orange are expected to protest outside of the City Hall tonight. They’re upset over teacher and staff layoffs planned for December. Meanwhile, News 12 New Jersey has learned that state leaders are paying attention to what’s going on, with Gov. Phil Murphy saying that the district will be meeting with the commissioner of Education. Following half days on Thursday and Friday, parents in East Orange were happy to see their children back in school and finishing a full day of class. The decision to lay off teachers came suddenly and is upsetting to some parents. Mekesha George was picking up her son from the Dionne Warwick Institute while telling News 12 that she learned one of her favorite teachers is on the list of layoffs. “She’s a really good teacher. I had her, my son had her and I’m really sad to see her go because teachers really make a difference in this community,” says George. George has heard the superintendent explain the district’s current budget is $24 million short. If these cut-backs aren’t made, Superintendent Christopher Irving has explained no one is getting paid in May. “We’re looking for people to blame and we can’t really blame him. He’s coming in and trying to clean the mess up,” says George. She’s referring to the fact that Irving came on the job in July. East Orange School District has half-day schedule on Friday for 2nd day in a row The question that everyone is waiting to hear answered is - how will the state be involved? Will we see the New Jersey Department of Education take control of the district? Murphy recently hinted that it is possible, speaking on Friday about the issue. “You should assume all options are on the table,” the governor said. “[I am] not happy about East Orange at all. The solution should never be taking kids to a half day.” The superintendent has told parents that East Orange was granted only $200,000 in additional state aid this year while surrounding communities like Orange and Irvington received millions. The governor said state officials are examining why state funding for East Orange has remained flat for the last 15 years, while also explaining that the money doled out to cities statewide is based on a funding formula. "