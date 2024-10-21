Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    East Orange teachers gather for rally outside City Hall to protest layoffs

    By Amanda Lee and Chris Keating,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUzEW_0wGDBVvC00

    "

    Teachers in East Orange are expected to protest outside of the City Hall tonight. They’re upset over teacher and staff layoffs planned for December. Meanwhile, News 12 New Jersey has learned that state leaders are paying attention to what’s going on, with Gov. Phil Murphy saying that the district will be meeting with the commissioner of Education. Following half days on Thursday and Friday, parents in East Orange were happy to see their children back in school and finishing a full day of class. The decision to lay off teachers came suddenly and is upsetting to some parents. Mekesha George was picking up her son from the Dionne Warwick Institute while telling News 12 that she learned one of her favorite teachers is on the list of layoffs. “She’s a really good teacher. I had her, my son had her and I’m really sad to see her go because teachers really make a difference in this community,” says George. George has heard the superintendent explain the district’s current budget is $24 million short. If these cut-backs aren’t made, Superintendent Christopher Irving has explained no one is getting paid in May. “We’re looking for people to blame and we can’t really blame him. He’s coming in and trying to clean the mess up,” says George. She’s referring to the fact that Irving came on the job in July.
    RELATED: East Orange School District has half-day schedule on Friday for 2nd day in a row The question that everyone is waiting to hear answered is - how will the state be involved? Will we see the New Jersey Department of Education take control of the district? Murphy recently hinted that it is possible, speaking on Friday about the issue. “You should assume all options are on the table,” the governor said. “[I am] not happy about East Orange at all. The solution should never be taking kids to a half day.” The superintendent has told parents that East Orange was granted only $200,000 in additional state aid this year while surrounding communities like Orange and Irvington received millions. The governor said state officials are examining why state funding for East Orange has remained flat for the last 15 years, while also explaining that the money doled out to cities statewide is based on a funding formula. "
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Stamford prosecutor: Super 8 homicide victim was bound with duct tape and executed
    News 121 day ago
    Suffolk PD: Driver ran over man during road rage incident in West Babylon
    News 122 days ago
    Officials: 2 New Jersey schools put into lockdown for ‘hoax’ incidents
    News 121 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    East Orange demands answers following nearly 100 school district layoffs
    CBS New York1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    There’s A Terrifying New Scam NJ Needs To Be Aware Of
    New Jersey 101.53 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    East Orange schools under fire for late financial disclosure to state
    News 121 day ago
    Police: Motorcyclist dead, driver charged with DWAI following crash on LIE in Islandia
    News 122 days ago
    Students return to East Orange schools amid ongoing layoff controversy
    News 121 day ago
    Racial injustice book unapproved by district read in some Suffern elementary classrooms
    News 121 day ago
    Police: 6 cows missing following Orange County crash
    News 121 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    NY judge killed in crash while riding on back of motorcycle: cops
    New York Post1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    'People think there’s ghosts in this facility and that’s why they come.' Authorities warn thrill-seekers to stay away from former Kings Park Psychiatric Center
    News 121 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    House fire in Woodland Park injures firefighter, resident
    News 121 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy