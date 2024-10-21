Open in App
    Police: Bethpage man assaulted firefighter assessing damage to his home following crash

    By News 12 Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cf9Un_0wGAgx7i00

    "

    A Bethpage man is accused of assaulting a firefighter who was assessing damage to his home. Police say 70-year-old Salvatore Conte pushed and injured the firefighter Sunday after a car crashed into his home. Conte resisted arrested and was tased, police say. He was charged with assault. News 12 is told the driver was a 16-year-old who lost control and crashed into the home on Windhorst Avenue. "
