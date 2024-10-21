Police: Bethpage man assaulted firefighter assessing damage to his home following crash

"

A Bethpage man is accused of assaulting a firefighter who was assessing damage to his home. Police say 70-year-old Salvatore Conte pushed and injured the firefighter Sunday after a car crashed into his home. Conte resisted arrested and was tased, police say. He was charged with assault. News 12 is told the driver was a 16-year-old who lost control and crashed into the home on Windhorst Avenue. "