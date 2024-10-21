Open in App
    Students return to East Orange schools amid ongoing layoff controversy

    By Chris Keating,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRK1q_0wFquOBU00

    "

    Students have returned to classes in East Orange following a tumultuous week that saw dozens of teachers notified of impending December layoffs due to budget cuts. News 12 New Jersey's Chris Keating reports that unexpected half-days on Thursday and Friday last week were the result of intentional callouts by teachers protesting the layoffs. "
    donald brown
    1d ago
    Call the police and prosecutor and find out what happened to the money
    Flava
    1d ago
    so I just want to know where is the 200,000 that was granted to East Orange School District school just started so somebody is popular in that money don't give a damn about the kids that's who suffering
