Police: 1 person dead, 1 seriously injured following motorcycle crash on LIE

Police say one person has died and another is seriously injured following a crash on the Long Island Expressway. According to police, Frederick Fischer was riding a motorcycle with Dawn Jimenez-Salta on the back around 5:30 p.m. Sunday westbound just west of Exit 68 in Yaphank. That is when police say Fischer crashed into the back of a car that had slowed down because of traffic. That vehicle hit another car. The motorcycle passenger, Jimenez-Salta, of Garden City, died. Fischer, of Bay Shore, sustained serious injuries. "