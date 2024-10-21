Open in App
    Police: 1 person dead, 1 seriously injured following motorcycle crash on LIE

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SaeQ_0wFPfedc00

    "

    Police say one person has died and another is seriously injured following a crash on the Long Island Expressway. According to police, Frederick Fischer was riding a motorcycle with Dawn Jimenez-Salta on the back around 5:30 p.m. Sunday westbound just west of Exit 68 in Yaphank. That is when police say Fischer crashed into the back of a car that had slowed down because of traffic. That vehicle hit another car. The motorcycle passenger, Jimenez-Salta, of Garden City, died. Fischer, of Bay Shore, sustained serious injuries. "
    Msskyperez
    1d ago
    There were 3 motorcycles in front of me while I was driving home from the Miller Place Wendy's. The 3 were riding side by side when suddenly one of the motorcycles started "popping a wheelie." It startled me. Luckily, he didn't lose control, and I didn't hit him. Cars have to be aware of motorcycles, but these motorcycle riders have to do a lot better. No in/out, speeding or wheelies. Bike riders don't often survive the accident.
    DR
    1d ago
    so sad prays go out to her family
